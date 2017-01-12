Maroon 5 Guitarist on Why There’s No Album to Go with Their Latest Hit

Imgae Group LA/ABCMaroon 5 last released an album in 2014, but their latest hit, “Don’t Wanna Know,” isn’t the first single from a new disc. It’s a one-off track the band randomly decided to release, says guitarist James Valentine.

The band had begun work on new songs for an album, says James, but it became clear the full project wouldn’t be ready for a while. “That was one of the first songs that we started working on,” James tells ABC Radio. “And we figured, ‘Oh, it’s been two years since we put a record out,’ so we decided to just put this out in the meantime.”

He adds, “This is the first time that we’ve done a one-off so it’s really interesting to see how it reacts and stuff, and it seems to be doing really well.”

The band will release a new album this year, and while that may be a bit darker-sounding, according to James, “Don’t Wanna Know” is just a typical Maroon 5 song.

“I mean, ‘Don’t Wanna Know’ is such, like, a sorta summer, feel good, happy-sounding song,” he tells ABC Radio. “And that’s always kinda been our formula…happy music, sad lyrics or sad music, happy lyrics. I dunno, it just always works for us.”

In case you hadn’t noticed, some of the Maroon 5 songs that follow the “happy music/sad lyrics” formula include “Misery,” “Makes Me Wonder,” “Maps” and “One More Night.”

Maroon 5 will kick off a tour next month to make up for the dates they canceled last year after Adam Levine‘s wife gave birth to their daughter Dusty Rose.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments