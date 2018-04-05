Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Bruno, Taylor & more score new gold and platinum awards

The Recording Industry Association of America, which hands out gold and platinum certifications, has announced its awards for March. Shawn Mendes‘ “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” has been certified two-times platinum for sales of two million copies, as has Bruno Mars‘ “Finesse” and Maroon 5‘s “What Lovers Do.”

Taylor Swift‘s song “This Love,” from her 2014 album 1989, wasn’t even a single, but it’s been certified platinum for sales of a million copies. Her songs “Call It What You Want” and “End Game,” both from her current album, Reputation, have both gone gold, selling half-a-million copies each. Maroon 5’s latest hit, “Wait,” has gone gold as well.

On the album side of things, Ed Sheeran’s current album, Divide, has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies, while Justin Timberlake’s latest, Man of the Woods, has gone gold.

