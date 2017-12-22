Mariah Carey to perform again on "Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve"

By Music News Group

ABC/Lou RoccoOne year after a disastrous performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Mariah Carey is receiving a second chance.

The show has confirmed to ABC Radio that the five-time Grammy Award winner will return to the celebration to bring in 2018. Last year, Carey was severely criticized for her performance. She suffered extensive technical problems, such as when she began singing “Auld Lang Syne” and the track for her hit “Emotions” suddenly started playing. Carey later claimed her performance was sabotaged.

Mariah joins a star-studded lineup for the show, which includes Britney Spears performing from her residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will host live in New York City’s Times Square and count down to 2018, with help from Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and country duo Sugarland.

The Hollywood Party portion of the show will include Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Zedd, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, Alesso and Florida Georgia Line.

The fun gets underway December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

