Mariah Carey squashes claims of custody battle with ex-husband Nick Cannon

ABC/Randy HolmesEven though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are no longer a couple, the singer says rumors of a custody battle between her and her ex-husband are just that.

Mimi denied the claim, previously made by the National Enquirer, with an Instagram message. “There’s no validity or truth to the false allegations looming in the press regarding our family.

Nick is the father my children, we will always stand up for each other, have each other’s backs and we will always remain a strong family,” she writes. Nick and Mariah share five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

As previously reported, Nick stated on Instagram last week that he threatened to sue the publication for “lies.” “So @enquirer wants to play around with my children. Only Evil operates in this manner. What is the purpose? Except to exemplify pure immoral wickedness. If you report these lies expect a slander and defamation lawsuit,” he wrote.

Mariah also recently congratulated Nick after the birth of his son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon. Golden is Nick’s first child with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell and third child overall.

