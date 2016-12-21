Mariah Carey Spending the Holidays in $22 Million Aspen Airbnb

ABC/Randy HolmesAll we want for Christmas is Mariah Carey‘s sweet holiday vacation spot. As per her tradition, Mariah is spending the holidays in Aspen, Colorado this year. This time around, she’s reportedly staying in a fabulous $22 million estate courtesy of Airbnb.

People magazine has pictures of the five-bedroom, five bathroom pad, though no info on how much the stay is costing Mariah. The master bedroom comes complete with a private deck, gas fireplace and walk-in closets. The house also boasts two spacious living rooms, a kitchen with two pantries and a formal dining room that seats 12.

Other luxuries include a game room, gym, sauna and hot tub. And someone already decked the halls. The holiday retreat is decorated with multiple Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments