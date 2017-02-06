Mariah Carey Says Working Out in Heels Is “Good for the Calves”

ABC/Randy HolmesAre there any benefits to working out in heels? Mariah Carey certainly seems to think so.

The singer posted Instagram photographs last week of herself exercising at the gym wearing fishnet tights and stiletto heels. But before you call her crazy, she explains to Entertainment Tonight it was partly for laughs — and partly for her calves.

“This is not the first time I’ve worked out in heels, people,” she tells ET. “I remember the first time I did this on Cribs and everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s working out in heels! What is she doing?’ I’m like, ‘I’m being serious!’ Then I was just like, ‘Let me just do this for laughs and, you know, I don’t know if they took it seriously or whatever.”

She adds, “It’s actually good for the calves.”

Those heels, by the way, were from Rihanna‘s Puma collection, FENTxPuma. Rihanna reposted Mariah’s Instagram photo, which Mariah was happy to learn.

“I love her. I think she’s beautiful and amazing,” Mariah says of Rihanna. “I love her shoes. I love those Pumas!”

