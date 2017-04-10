Mariah Carey re-ups with record company, new album coming this year

ABC/Randy Holmes

Ending speculation that Mariah Carey was on the outs with her record company and had no plans to make a new album, the diva has inked a new partnership with the label, with a new album coming “later this year.

Epic Records boss L.A. Reid, who signed Mariah to the label in 2015, said in a statement, “To continue working with [her]…has been another rewarding chapter of my career. Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence.”

The statement went on to say, “Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.”

For her part, Mariah added in a statement, “I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love.”

The new deal is a partnership between Epic and Mariah’s own label, Butterfly MC Records.

Mariah’s rarely been out of the headlines in past few months: she broke off her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer, launched her docu-series Mariah’s World, announced a tour with Lionel Richie, which was then postponed, and started dating one of her backup dancers before reportedly splitting with him. And of course, there was her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance.

