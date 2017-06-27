Mariah Carey questioned about ex-fiancé on Israeli news show

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey is currently in Israel promoting her collaboration with Israeli skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics, which she wrote about on Twitter.

But during a interview with Israel’s Channel 2 News, the singer was asked less about that, and more about ex-fiancé Australian billionaire James Packer and his ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a video of the exchange, Mimi is asked if she noticed a “special connection” between James and Netanyahu while the three of them had dinner in the past.

She curtly replies, “I was eating the food. They had some food there that was pretty good. I don’t know. I was just there ’cause I was invited to a dinner. There was a lot of talk, conversation, food. Dinner.”

When the interviewer continues to press the issue, asking if she knew where Packer could possibly be at the moment, she says, “I don’t know where the m*********** is! How am I supposed to know? I don’t know. For real.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mimi’s former lover and Netanyahu are friends. Packer is currently wanted for questioning by Israeli police “as part of an ongoing investigation regarding alleged corruption and illegal gift giving to Netanyahu by several wealthy businessmen.”

Mariah broke off her engagement to James last year.

