Mariah Carey pushes back Australasian tour dates, promising fans a "much bigger" tour in 2018

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesThere’s good news and bad for Mariah Carey‘s Aussie and Kiwi fans.

The good news: Mariah’s planning a “much bigger” 2018 tour in Australia and New Zealand. The bad news: she’s pushing back those tour dates.

The singer’s Australasian #1s Tour was meant to kick off in February, but has now been rescheduled for October. Her concerts Sydney and Melbourne have been moved to different venues, and her Perth show has been cancelled.

Mariah put a positive spin on the changes in a Twitter post, writing, “An update for my lambs in Australia and New Zealand! I have exciting news for you. We’re now planning a much bigger tour in 2018! Because of this we’re moving the Australia/NZ dates a few months to October.”

She’ll now play Auckland on October 7, Melbourne on October 10, Sydney on October 12 and Brisbane on October 14.

In other Mariah news, she’s being honored with PETA’s Angel for Animals Award this holiday season. The animal rights organization is bestowing her with the honor because of her animated film All I Want for Christmas Is You, which is about a little girl who adopts a homeless puppy just in time for Christmas.

