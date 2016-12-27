Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to George Michael: “He Gave Us the FIRST Modern Christmas Classic”

Dave Hogan/Live 8 via Getty ImagesEveryone may think that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was the first modern Christmas classic…but it wasn’t. Even Mariah admits that George Michael got there before she did.

Mariah, a huge fan of George’s, has posted a remembrance of the singer on her website, following the news of his death on Christmas Day at age 53. She writes, “He was a genius that gave us classics like ‘Faith’ as well as boundary pushing singles ‘I Want Your Sex’ and ‘Father Figure.’ He also gave us the FIRST modern Christmas classic with ‘Last Christmas.'”



She adds, “George was not only a great musician, he was an active ambassador in the LBGTQ community, pushing for greater understanding, acceptance, and love for all people. He touched so many lives and inspired us all. ‘One More Try’ on Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse is a tribute to his influence, in many ways.”

“One More Try” was George’s 1988 #1 hit from his album Faith. Mariah also embedded a tweet from George she received after she recorded the song, in which he wrote, “Thank u for recording One more try. Such an honour 2 have one of the best voices in the world singing my song.” She replied, “I’m so honored u like my rendition of ‘One More Try.’ You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life.”

Mariah goes on to say, “George Michael was an original. He changed music and his music changed lives. We’ll continue to mourn the loss of an incredible artist and friend but his music will keep us smiling and dancing, forever. Rest in Peace, George.”

