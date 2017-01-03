Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve Fail: “Dick Clark Would Not Have Let an Artist Go Through That…He Would Have Been as Mortified as I Was”

ABC/ Lou RoccoMariah Carey is adding her own voice to the “he said/she said” conversation about her New Year’s Eve performance that’s been going on since the clock struck midnight on January 1.

While she initially tweeted “S*** happens” after her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest was marred by technical difficulties, she’s now speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the incident.

The star’s camp has claimed that the TV production staff dropped the ball when it came to making sure her in-ear monitors worked; Dick Clark Productions denies any responsibility for Carey’s inability to hear herself.

“I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that,” Mariah tells EW about the incident. “And he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.” Clark, who started the show 45 years ago, died in 2012. However, Mariah says the instantly-viral experience won’t let dissuade her from performing live on TV.

However, she admits, “It will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.” Mariah also praises her fans for being “so supportive.”

Putting all that behind her, Mariah says she’s looking forward to her upcoming tour with Lionel Richie.

“I am doing so many of my hits for the fans and a few surprises too,” she says of the shows. “It will be a great night to come see us with great music; beautiful ballads and so much love and fun.”

