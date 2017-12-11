Mariah Carey nominated for a Golden Globe Award

By Andrea Dresdale

Sony Pictures AnimationMariah Carey has received a Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Original Song from a Motion Picture.

Mariah is nominated for “The Star,” a ballad which she co-wrote with Marc Shaiman. It’s from the animated Christmas movie of the same name.

Surprisingly, a Golden Globe is one of the few awards Mariah hasn’t won in her storied career. In 1999, her duet with Whitney Houston, “When You Believe,” from the movie Prince of Egypt, was nominated, but she didn’t write it, so she didn’t receive a nomination.



Her competition in the category includes pop star Nick Jonas, who’s nominated for “Home,” a song he co-wrote for the upcoming animated movie Ferdinand. Also in the category is “Mighty River,” a song from the movie Mudbound, written by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, as well as Coco’s “Remember Me,” written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the team who brought you Frozen.

The final nominees in the category are the Oscar-winning duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for “This Is Me,” from the movie The Greatest Showman. They also wrote the lyrics for all of the songs in La La Land.

The 75th Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 7, 2018 on NBC, with Seth Meyers as host.

