Mariah Carey launches “Rainbow”-themed merchandise for Pride Month

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey’s 1999 album was named Rainbow, and now the artwork for the album has inspired an all-new range of Mariah merch, designed specifically for Pride Month.

Available at a special Mariah Pride section of her online store, the new line includes t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, sweatpants and iPhone cases.

The items all incorporate the “rainbow” cover art and photos from the album, which featured hits like “Heartbreaker” and “Thank God I Found You.”

Unfortunately, while you can order the limited-edition merch now, your order won’t be shipped until July 3, so you won’t be able to actually wear it for this year’s Pride.

Still, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to GLAAD, so it’s for a good cause.

Miley Cyrus, another LGBTQ ally, has teamed up with Converse for a line of rainbow Pride sneakers.

My limited edition PRIDE merch- available NOW at https://t.co/pAoAZC0mZ4 🌈 A portion from the proceeds will be donated to GLAAD #MariahPride pic.twitter.com/hI7Li6zgtC — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 15, 2017

