Mariah Carey is back in good health and resuming her Christmas tour

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey‘s got her health back for the holidays. The singer’s resuming her All I Want for Christmas Is You tour after a respiratory infection forced her to postpone it.

Mariah gave an update on her health with a Twitter post Thursday evening, writing, “Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities!”

Mariah is set to start the tour in New York City tomorrow, December 2. She also posted a picture of herself in the studio, cutting a slim figure in a tight black dress.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mariah recently lost 25 pounds after undergoing weight loss surgery. A source told ET she had gastric sleeve surgery, which shrinks the size of the stomach.

The source said she had been “extremely insecure about her weight.”

