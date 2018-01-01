Mariah Carey is a "Vision" of redemption at return "New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance

ABC/Heidi GutmanThere was no hot tea — but there were no flubs, either – as Mariah Carey took the stage live in New York’s Times Square last night for a return engagement on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Wearing a white fur coat over a long, gold glittery dress, Mariah sang two songs, starting with her first hit, “Vision of Love.” Before she began her second song, “Hero,” she requested some hot tea.

“Happy New Year!” she told the crowd of an estimated 1 million people gathered in the frigid cold. “Just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me. They told me there would be tea. Oh! It’s a disaster.”

“OK. Well, we’ll just have to rough it,” she added. “I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea. But we’re going to try and do this one for you.”

Mariah made it triumphantly to the end of the song, and Ryan Seacrest declared, “And that is why she is Mariah Carey.” When he asked how she was feeling, Mariah joked, “Oh, I’m feeling a lot better than last year, when I had to get my own police escort to walk away.”

Last year’s performance was riddled with technical issues, with Mariah claiming she couldn’t hear herself. Later, representatives for the singer told ABC News that Carey’s earpiece was not working and blamed producers for going live in spite of the problem. But a rep for Dick Clark Productions denied any staffer would “intentionally compromise the success of any artist.”

Mariah left nothing up to chance this year. Unlike last year, hours before she performed live on Sunday night, Mariah could be seen doing a sound check.

Later, Mariah posted a photo of herself holding a cup to her lips. “Found my tea!” was the caption.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.