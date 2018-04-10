Mariah Carey gets booked in a hostel…and likes it

By Music News Group

ABC/Heidi GutmanWhen it comes to travel accommodations, Mariah Carey may not be the diva we thought.

The singer stars in a new ad campaign for the international hostel booking site Hostelworld. In the commercial, Mariah is furious after assistant accidentally books her into a hostel.

But the hostel’s staff are fans of the singer, and begin to show her around the accommodations — which turn out to be not quite as bad as she thought. Mariah approves of the private master bedroom and is told there’s even a bar downstairs.

Sufficiently impressed, Mariah heads down to the bar where she takes the stage as they begin playing her song “Fantasy.”

The commercial ends with the tagline, “Even divas are believers.”

