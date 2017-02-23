Mariah Carey congratulates ex-husband Nick Cannon on birth of son

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey appears to be happy for Nick Cannon regarding the birth of his son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon.

Golden was born on Tuesday, February 21.

A source told E! News that the “I Don’t” singer recently wished Nick all the best saying that “Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children.”

Golden is Nick’s first child with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell and third child overall.

He shares parental responsibilities of five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah.

