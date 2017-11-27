Mariah Carey cancels 3 tour dates due to doctor's orders after battling upper respiratory infection

By Music News Group

ABC/Lou RoccoMariah Carey says she’s been forced to cancel three upcoming concerts after doctors ordered her to rest.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer announced on her website that her concert dates on November 27, November 28 and December 1 have been cancelled, and her tour will now resume on December 2 in New York City’s Beacon Theatre. It will now conclude on December 22 at the Colosseum at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas after 11 tour stops.

Mariah explained the decision in a caption on Instagram.

“Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour,” the singer explained. “While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you — it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings!”

Mariah has been documenting her health issues on social media after being forced to cancel several shows earlier this month. On November 15, two days before her “All I Want for Christmas Tour” was slated to kick-off in Windsor, Ontario, she posted in a lengthy message on Twitter that after battling the flu, she got “a lovely upper respiratory infection.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments