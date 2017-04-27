Man Threatened with a Weapon After Argument Over a Parking Space in Aberdeen

A fight over a parking space in Aberdeen escalated into a threat with a gun and ended in an arrest Tuesday afternoon. Detective Jeff Weiss with the Aberdeen Police Department said that the argument took place between two men at an apartment complex behind Duffy’s restaurant on Simpson Avenue. Both left at the same time.

The driver of the suspect vehicle got out at an intersection on South Washington Street and pointed a gun at the victim through the windshield. He said to quit following him or he would kill him.

The victim called the police and continued to follow the victim. Several Aberdeen Officers located the suspect vehicle behind Polar Berry and conducted a felony traffic stop. A male suspect and female passenger were detained at the scene. After further investigation and cooperation from the female passenger, the driver was arrested for Assault First Degree. The female passenger was released from the scene.

On Wednesday, Aberdeen Detectives executed a search warrant on the suspect vehicle. Detectives located drug paraphernalia and the handgun involved in the argument.

The suspect refused to be interviewed by Detectives and was later transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail where he was booked for Assault First Degree and a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The suspect first court appearance will be later today.

