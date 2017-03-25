Man Out of Jail for 10 Minutes Before Being Caught Car Prowling in Montesano

A Grays Harbor County Jail inmate was only out of jail for about 10 minutes before being arrested for prowling cars in Montesano yesterday. In a related case, a car prowl victim has yet to report their missing drugs.

Lieutenant Brad Johansson with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the Grays Harbor Courthouse parking lot by a courthouse Security Officer on Friday. A citizen reported seeing a man inside her vehicle next to the courthouse.

The Security Officer saw the man exiting the citizen’s vehicle and detained him for Deputies. They placed the 30-year-old man under arrest for vehicle prowling. Johansson said detective learned that the man had been released from jail approximately 10 minutes earlier.

After searching the man, Deputies found suspected methamphetamine and heroin on his person. He told detectives he found the drugs in another vehicle he had already prowled during his ten minutes of freedom.

The suspects actions were caught on the county security cameras, however, Johansson said the victim of the stolen drugs has yet to report the crime to the Sheriff’s Office.

