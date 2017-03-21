Man Arrested After Firing Rifle in Aberdeen City Limits

An Aberdeen man was arrested Saturday after police say he fired a rifle out of the back door of a home about 6 blocks South of Miller Junior High School.

Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said that Officers responded to the area of 200 E. Holman Street in Aberdeen for investigation of a “shots fired” complaint around 4:42 p.m. Saturday.

several 911 callers said that they heard several gunshots in the area. Officers contacted a witness who said that the shot came from a residence across the street. The officers took up positions around a home in the 200 block of E. Holman Street and attempted to contact the resident.

A short time later the resident, later identified as 34-year-old Matthew Penland, came to the door and was taken into custody without incident. Darst said the man admitted to officers that he fired his rifle and gave them permission to recover the weapon.

Officers found the rifle in the kitchen and found casings outside the back door. Penland was booked into the Aberdeen Jail for prohibited discharge of a firearm. He later posted bail.

