Submitted by The Aberdeen Rotary Club The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their academic, athletic, and community service endeavors. Magin Chesley has been selected as Rotary Student of the Month for March. Magin has been a very active student while attending Aberdeen High School, has shown great leadership and has served her […]

