Madonna to visit "Live with Kelly & Ryan" next week

The last time Madonna appeared on the show was in January of 2007, when the show was co-hosted by Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin. During this visit, Madonna won’t perform, but she will discuss her new MDNA Skin care line, her charity work, and what’s going on in her life and career.

To say Madonna’s life has changed since 2007 is an understatement. Back then, she was living in London and still married to Guy Ritchie, and she only had three children: Lourdes, Rocco and her then-just-adopted son, David Banda.

Today, Madonna’s divorced, living in Portugal, and has six children, having adopted Mercy James in 2009 and twins Stella and Esther this year. She’s also released three albums since then: Hard Candy, MDNA, and Rebel Heart.

Madonna is just one of the big music names on Live with Kelly & Ryan next week. Fantasia, Seal, James Arthur and 98 Degrees will all appear throughout the week to sing holiday favorites.

