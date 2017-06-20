Madonna to Jeff Bezos: Invest in my home state

Noam Galai/WireImageThe Queen of Pop wants the King of Amazon to help out her home state of Michigan.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted that he was looking for ideas for a “philanthropy strategy” that would help people the most in the short-term — “at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact.” Madonna responded that the city of Detroit would fit the bill.

Madonna was born in Bay City, Michigan and grew up in the suburbs of Detroit. In recent years, she’s personally donated to a number of Detroit charities and programs, and wants Bezos to join her.

She tweeted, “@jeffbezos, you, me, the motor city. Let’s go and I will show incredible opportunities for almost instant impact in one of the coolest cities in America #Detroit. Love, Madonna.”

She then mentioned the Detroit Achievement Academy, Detroit’s Downtown Boxing Gym and Detroit’s Empowerment Plan as examples of places where Bezos could put his $84 billion dollar net worth to good use.

Or maybe now that he’s buying the chain, Bezos should just give the entire city gift certificates to Whole Foods.

