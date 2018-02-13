Madonna taps Taylor Swift squad member as face of Material Girl clothing line's spring collection

C Flanigan/Getty ImagesMadonna has a new Material Girl.

People magazine reports that Serayah McNeill, star of the hit Fox show Empire, is the new face of the Queen of Pop’s Material Girl clothing line for Spring 2018. You may also remember Serayah as one of the stars of Taylor Swift‘s epic “Bad Blood” video — she played the character “Dilemma.”

Madonna and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, launched Material Girl in 2010. The spring collection features bold colors, florals and edgy silhouettes, according to People. Some of the previous Material Girl campaign stars include singer/actress Zendaya, Sofia Richie and singer/actress Rita Ora.

When People asked Serayah who her celebrity style inspirations are, though, she didn’t mention Madonna, who’s arguably one of the most fashion-forward and influential stars of all time.

Instead, the Empire star says, “I really love Gwen Stefani. I think she has dope style. I feel like her style is really her…Victoria Beckham always looks super dope. And of course Rihanna. She always looks really, really cool.”

Oops. Wonder how Madonna feels about being left off the list.

