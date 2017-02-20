Madonna shares video of adopted twins singing

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCSeems like Madonna‘s newly adopted twin girls share their mom’s love of singing.

The Queen of Pop posted an adorable Instagram video over the weekend of twins Esther and Stella belting out “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

The girls are dressed in matching striped pajamas, as Madonna’s son David accompanies them on piano. “A little night music,” Madonna captions the video.

Earlier this month, Madonna confirmed the adoption of the twins from Malawi. She wrote on Instagram that she is “overjoyed” to have them part of her family. She has two other children adopted from Malawi, David and Mercy, as well as biological children Lourdes and Rocco.

