Madonna: "I never say never" to future adoptions

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy CBS Sunday MorningMadonna is now the proud mom of six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere. Her four youngest children were adopted from the African nation of Malawi, and she says she won’t close the door on the idea of expanding her family even more at some point.

In an interview set to air this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, Madonna says, “Who knows? Yeah, I never say never. You never know what surprise awaits you around the corner.”

Madonna, whose own mother died when she was five years old, says she hasn’t only helped her children by adopting them from a Malawi orphanage — they’ve helped her as well. “I get to become the mom I never had. So, yeah, it’s a very healing experience,” she explains.

Not only that, but Madoona maintains that being a mom has led to her toning down her impulse to do shocking things. “Oh, I’m sure I’ve done provocative things just for the sake of provocation,” she says on CBS Sunday Morning. “Not so much now. Definitely, not since I have children.”

The Queen of Pop’s most recent project has been working, though her Raising Malawi charity, to establish a new children’s hospital in that country. Though it was a struggle to get the project completed, she says, “It’s built, and it’s up and running. And children’s lives are being saved as a result.”

You can watch the entire interview with Madonna this Sunday morning, September 17, at 9 a.m. ET.

