Madonna Defends “Blowing Up the White House” Comment: “I Am Not a Violent Person”

Paul Morigi/WireImageThere were lots of celebrity speakers at the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, but perhaps none of them made the headlines that surprise speaker Madonna did.

She defended remarks she made at the event, including the lines: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

“My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love.’ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world,” she said.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt,” Madonna added. “However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

The singer ended her statement with saying that it was “an honor to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love.'”

Kellyanne Conway, special counselor to President Trump, called out Madonna for her “profanity-laced” speech Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

“You have a very prominent singer who’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars not going over to a woman’s shelter here in D.C. to write a check, but instead saying that she thought of, quote, ‘burning down the White House,'” Conway said.

By the way, Taylor Swift‘s normally not one to get political, but she made a mild exception for the Women’s March, tweeting Saturday. “So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I’m proud to be a woman today, and every day.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments