Madonna considering "intimate" residency show featuring "humor, pathos and truth"

Joshua BrandaoMadonna has performed at the world’s biggest concert venues, but she says at this point in her career, she wants to scale things back.

“I’ve done so many shows — world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it — that I feel like I have to reinvent that now too,” she tells the BBC in an interview promoting her new Rebel Heart concert DVD.

“I like doing intimate shows and being able to talk directly to the audience; to play with them and use humor and pathos and truth, and share my life — and also make up stories,” she explains. “I like the freedom of it and I like the intimacy of it, and I would like to explore doing it more in the future.”

For a hint of what a Madonna concert like that might look like, check out the Rebel Heart concert DVD: it features Tears of a Clown, an exclusive fan club show she did in Melbourne, Australia that was a mix of comedy and music.

“This is something I’m exploring right now: the idea of doing a show that doesn’t travel the world, but stays in one place and utilizes not only humor and the music in a more intimate setting but other people’s music, as well, and other entertainment,” Madonna tells the BBC.

When asked if that means she’s looking to do a residency of some type, Madonna says, “Yeah, a residency. If I look back at the Rebel Heart tour, my favorite [part] was really the last section where I got to just sit on the stage and play my ukulele and sing ‘La Vie en Rose’ and talk to the audience.”

“Just more intimate,” she adds. “More audience participation and connecting to human beings — I feel I’m craving that more and more.”

