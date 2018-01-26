Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Beyonce, "Glee" cast featured on Andrew Lloyd Webber compilation album

UMe / PolydorSir Andrew Lloyd Webber will mark his 70th birthday in March with a collection his greatest compositions, recorded by some of music’s biggest names.

Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Donny Osmond and the cast of Glee are all featured on a new album titled Andrew Lloyd Webber Unmasked: The Platinum Edition, due March 16.

Webber personally selected all the album’s recordings to reflect songs from all his hit musicals, from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar, to Cats, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera, to Starlight Express and School of Rock. Those musicals have grossed nearly $14 billion total worldwide.



The album features the first release of Beyoncé singing “Learn to Be Lonely,” from the 2005 Academy Awards, with Lloyd Webber accompanying on piano. You’ll also get Streisand singing “With One Look,” from Sunset Boulevard, and the cast of Glee taking on “Buenos Aires,” from Evita.

Donny Osmond sings “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door” from Joseph, and Madonna sings “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” from Evita. She also duets with Antonio Banderas on another Evita song, “Oh What a Circus.”

In addition, the compilation features three newly recorded songs: Lana Del Rey sings Evita’s “You Must Love Me”; former Pussycat Doll and X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger sings “Memory” from Cats; and Gregory Porter sings “Light at the End of the Tunnel,” from Starlight Express.

The album also features tracks sung by Elvis Presley, The Everly Brothers, Yvonne Elliman, Michael Crawford, Glenn Close, Sarah Brightman, Tom Jones, Cliff Richard, and many more.

