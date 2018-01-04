Madonna announces plans to build four additional schools in Malawi

By Music News Group

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCMadonna is starting 2018 off with a resolution to help more children in Malawi, the African country where three of her children were born.

On Instagram, the Queen of Pop wrote, “Let’s start 2018 off right! I’m challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World! This year we’ll begin by building 4 brand new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi.”

Madonna says she and her charity, Raising Malawi, will construct the schools in partnership with buildOn, a non-profit that says it constructs “a new school every three days in some of the economically poorest countries in the world.”

With the four new schools, Madonna writes, “That’s 14 schools in total that will help thousands of kids get the education they so rightfully deserve! Now is the time! Join the #revolutionoflove!”

Last year, Madonna officially opened the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Malawi, which was funded by her charity. Built to serve both as a medical center and a training site for local doctors, it features three operating rooms for children’s surgery, a day clinic, a hospital ward, and a playroom.

Madonna’s son David, daughter Mercy James and five-year-old twins Stella and Esther were all adopted from Malawi.

