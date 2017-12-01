Madonna, Adele, LeAnn Rimes, Taylor Swift & Streisand are "Billboard"'s all-time leading ladies

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCLast night in Los Angeles, Billboard held its annual Women in Music gala, where stars like Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige and Selena Gomez were honored. But when it comes to actual Billboard chart performance, there’s a whole other list of women who’ve dominated over the past 50 years.

Let’s start with the Queen of Pop: Madonna is the all-time top-performing female artist since the Billboard Hot 100 chart started in 1958. She’s scored a record 38 top 10s, 12 of which were #1. Mariah Carey is right behind her in second place, followed by Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and Rihanna.

But the biggest all-time hit on the Hot 100 by a woman isn’t by any of those artists. That honor belongs to LeAnn Rimes, whose 1997 smash “How Do I Live” spent 69 weeks on the charts, including 27 weeks in the top 5.

On the Billboard 200 album chart, Barbra Streisand reigns supreme. Since that chart launched in 1963, she’s scored 34 top 10 albums, including 11 number ones. Taylor Swift is the runner-up in terms of album chart performance, followed by Mariah, Whitney and Madonna.

And then there’s Adele: She holds the title of the top Billboard album ever by a woman. Starting in March of 2011, her album 21 spent 24 weeks at #1. That’s the longest run ever by a solo female artist in the chart’s history.

The other top-performing albums by women — from #2 to #5 — are Taylor Swift’s Fearless, Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill, Carole King‘s Tapestry and Taylor’s 1989.

