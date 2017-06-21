Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Bieber wax figure, complete with his latest tattoo

Courtesy Madame Tussauds OrlandoHow lifelike is the new Justin Bieber wax figure that was just unveiled at Madame Tussauds location in Orlando, Florida? It even includes the tattoo that Biebs got less than a week ago.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the reveal of the new figure was postponed because the artists wanted to add the new ink — which reads “Better at 70” — to its leg. It’s visible through a rip in his jeans. The wax Bieber also wears a plaid yellow shirt, white T, and long-ish blond hair parted on the side.

A figure of Bieber was #1 choice to be added to the two-year-old attraction, according to visitors. There are 11 Justin Biebers scattered around the world in various Madam Tussauds attractions, all with different looks.

This new figure took six months to create.

