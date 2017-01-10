Lukas Graham: We “Don’t Really Belong” on the “Fame Celebrity Pedestal”

Danny ClinchLukas Graham kicked off a new North American headlining tour last night in Florida. The Grammy-nominated Danish group has now toured the U.S. numerous times, but lead singer Lukas Graham Forchhammer says there are still things about America he can’t get used to.

“It still surprises me the amount of ‘pedestal’ there is in America. Like people really put us on the fame celebrity pedestal, where we don’t really belong,” he tells ABC Radio. “I think in Denmark at least, it’s not as much. We take the subway and walk around town no problem.”

“So I think it’s still surprising to me, a little bit, the — I don’t want to call it fanaticism — but it’s as if the Americans are a little more enthusiastic about the music,” he adds.

Of course, it’s American fans’ enthusiasm that has allowed the group to do so many tours of the U.S. in the past year. The group is still touring in support of their self-titled debut album, which features Grammy-nominated hit “7 Years,” but Lukas says new music is coming.

“We have one song on the tour that we have not released in America,” he tells ABC Radio. “And we’re writing a lot [of] new material.” He laughs, “I would really like to have an album ready for 2018, if I’m allowed to say stuff like that!”

In addition to singing for all the band’s fans, these days, Lukas also is singing to his baby daughter Viola, who was born in September. While some artists say their young children don’t like to hear them sing, Lukas says that’s not a problem for him.

“My daughter loves it when I sing but…I just sing odd melodies and weird words that I make up,” he laughs.

