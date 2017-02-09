Lukas Graham Says They’re “the Underdogs” at the Grammys

Danny Clinch

Danish band Lukas Graham is nominated for three Grammys this year: Record and Song of the Year for their hit “7 Years,” and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for the same song. But out of those three categories, there’s definitely one they’d prefer to win.

“I think to me it’s definitely the songwriting category,” says frontman Lukas Graham Forchhammer, referring to their Song of the Year nomination. “That the lyrics have been accredited by fellow writers, musicians and performers…that’s really, really cool.”

Over the years, there haven’t been a lot of Danish acts who’ve won Grammy Awards, so what will the band do if they actually win one? “I don’t know. It’s so far out,” Lukas tells ABC Radio. “Just to even be nominated is pretty amazing.”

“The people that we’re nominated side-by-side with are probably gonna take the prize ahead of us, a fair bit ahead of us,” he adds. “I mean, we’re the underdogs here so we’re just happy to be a part of it. I don’t even want to dare to dream of getting one.”

The band’s competition in their various categories includes the likes of Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Rihanna, so it’s no wonder Lukas isn’t confident that they’ll win. Still, the fact that they’ve come this far is pretty impressive in itself.

“I mean, we’re the newest guys on the block,” he tells ABC Radio. “I mean, we’re nobody! A year ago no one knew who we were. Now we’re nominated for three Grammys with a quadruple-platinum single. It’s pretty cool.”

Lukas Graham will also perform on the Grammy Awards telecast, which airs this Sunday night on CBS. Tune in to see if the band manages to make all of Denmark proud by taking home a trophy.

