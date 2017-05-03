Love Will Never Do Without You: Janet Jackson plans to bring son on road during world tour

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation EntertainmentJanet Jackson is bringing one very special guest on the road with her later this year — her almost 4-month-old son, Eissa [EE-sa].

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the superstar will tour with Eissa in tow, revealing that Janet’s older brother, Randy Jackson, will be on hand to help his little sister during her forthcoming State of the World tour.

“Touring with baby Eissa could be a possible problem but she’s hoping it’s not,” the source explains.

The source adds that Janet is also getting back into tip-top shape — not only for her fans, but also for herself, revealing to Entertainment Tonight, “She’ll be coming out full-force and unrestricted. Janet will begin rigorously dieting.”

Monday night, Janet posted a video announcing that she was heading back out on the road, beginning September 7, and also acknowledging her split with husband Wissam Al Mana, saying, “we’re in court now.”

The entertainer put her Unbreakable tour on hold last year when she became pregnant.

