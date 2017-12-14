Look what she made him do: Man claims his "wife" Taylor Swift told him to stab a guy

According to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, Brent Thicksten, 43, was arrested Sunday in Portland, Oregon after he chased down Andrew Rice on a street and stabbed him with what appeared to be a knife, but which turned out to be scissors. After his arrest, Thicksten said he tried to stab Rice because “my wife told me to kill him.”

Thicksten then said his wife was Taylor Swift. When police asked where Swift was, he replied, “We are one,” and reiterated, “She told me to kill him.” He then stopped answering questions because, he claimed, he had “top-secret clearance.”

Thicksten is being held in county jail on a variety of charges in lieu of more than $277,000 bail.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.