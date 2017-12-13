"Long time coming but it's finally here!" Jon Bon Jovi thanks fans for Rock Hall induction

Courtesy Rock and Roll Hhall of FameThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame finally wants Bon Jovi — alive, rather than dead.

The band has been eligible for induction into the Hall for several years but only made the ballot twice. This year, they not only made the ballot, but they topped the online fan poll of nominees. That gave them more weight going into the final ballot, and Wednesday morning, they were officially announced as inductees into the Rock Hall’s Class of 2018.

Jon Bon Jovi’s pretty excited about the news — he’s posted a video online thanking fans for their help in getting the band the honor.

“Thanks for inducting us into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Long time coming but it’s finally here!” he said. “We’ll see you guys in Cleveland, and thanks for all the memories and all the history we continue to make together.”

Guitarist Richie Sambora, who is no longer with the band but who will be inducted as a founding member, released a separate statement saying, in part, “It’s certainly an honor to be recognized…and I am thinking about all of my heroes and my peers that have been inducted before me — it’s great to be in that queue. It is the best feeling.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris tells ABC Radio that Bon Jovi deserves the honor.

“That big arena sound, it echoes today — not just in rock ‘n’ roll but also in country music,” Harris notes. “They certainly influenced many, as well as bringing along millions of fans for the ride.”

The year’s other inductees include Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, The Cars, the late Nina Simone and, in the early influence category, the late gospel/R&B artist Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

