Lodging Tax Advisory Committee Invites Public to Board Meeting on Tourism

A special meeting of Grays Harbor Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) board’s will take place on February 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Greater Grays Harbor conference room located at 506 Duffy St. in Aberdeen.

The purpose of the meeting is for representatives from the Ocean Shores, Westport, Grays Harbor and other LTAC’s to connect together and discuss their current tourism promotion and marketing initiatives, while exploring potential avenues to collaborate with one another.

The desired outcome of this LTAC meeting is to discover common ground and new methods to work together to promote the many attractions and unique events in Grays Harbor County. All members of local LTAC boards and the general public are invited to attend.

For additional information about the event, please call the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. office at (360) 532-7888.

