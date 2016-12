Submitted by True North Student Assistance & Treatment Services Hoquiam’s Grizzly Prevention Squad (GPS) members will partner with My TOWN Coalition and local businesses this week to kick off a Bottle Tagging Campaign. This youth-led initiative hopes to bring awareness to the issue of underage substance use and asks adults to “THINK TWICE” about providing alcohol […]

