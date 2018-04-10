Local E-911 Dispatchers Seeking Support for One of Their Own

Local E911 dispatchers are rallying around a longtime coworker fighting cancer. A letter seeking support from local businesses explains that Wendy Richey of Hoquiam was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer 1 year ago, it has since been discovered in her liver and her lungs.

Wendy is undergoing an aggressive chemotherapy treatment plan which supporters like Shannon Bunnel say is showing promise but comes with significant physical and financial burden.

A Baked Potato Bar and Silent Auction has been organized for the life long Hoquiam resident, on Saturday May 26th at the Hoquiam Elks from 7:00-10PM. Cost is $10 per person.

Supporters add, “We want Wendy to know that she is not fighting alone and hope you will join us to raise funds to support her efforts. If you would like to donate, please see the contact information below.”

Thank you for your consideration,

Friends of Wendy Richey

A gofundme account has also been set up by Wendy’s husband Kyle.

https://www.gofundme.com/wendyrichey

If would rather make a cash donation, please contact one of the following:

Julie Beck (360) 470 8757

Shannon Bunnell (360) 580 1498

Katie Gillies (360) 589 1738

