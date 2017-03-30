Little Caesars Opens New Location, Already Hot-N-Ready® in Aberdeen

Little Caesars is open in Aberdeen. Sebastian Brost is Little Caesars franchisee for the South sound. I caught up to him at his Aberdeen location in the Harbor Place Square off of West Wishkah Street yesterday. He said, “No need to call in, just come in and order what you like and typically it’s ready for you.”

The third largest pizza chain in the United States This is his 18th Little Caesars location in the area. Sebastian said, “We’re one of the largest pizza chains in the world. We have a concept that we feel is very revolutionary in the pizza industry and that’s the Hot-N-Ready concept.”

Sebastian said, “You can come in and we have a menu of items that are Hot-N-Ready so you can order most items all day, some items between 4 [pm] and 8 [pm].” My order was up in the middle of our interview.

Sebastion said he’s still training some of the 35 local employees that were hired in the past month. He plans to host an official ribbon cutting ceremony in the coming month or so. In the meantime, you can stop by the new location and hope to catch them training another round of employees. Standard hours for the locations are 11 am to 10 pm.

