Listen & watch now: Prince estate releases previously unheard "Nothing Compares 2 U" recording, video

By ABC News Radio

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for NPG Records 2013)Thursday’s announcement that the investigation into Prince‘s death has been closed reminds us of what we’ve lost. But on the same day, we’re also getting a reminder of what a gifted talent he was, with the release of the original recording of one of his best-known songs.

Prince’s estate has shared a previously unreleased studio version of Prince performing “Nothing Compares 2 U,” recorded in 1984 at the Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse rehearsal space in Eden Prairie, Minnesota — that’s where Prince and his band rehearsed for the Purple Rain tour, which began that year. Even better, there’s a video to go with it, featuring previously unseen footage of Prince rehearsing dance steps with The Revolution for the tour.

- Advertisement -

“Nothing Compares 2 U” of course became a monster hit for Sinead O’Connor in 1990, and Prince himself didn’t begin performing the song live until after that. You can download or stream his new studio version now at most major digital retailers. It’s also be available on standard vinyl or picture disc, along with a “Nothing Compares 2 U” tee-shirt, denim jacket or both, at the official Prince HitNRun store. You’ll be able to buy the standard vinyl version everywhere beginning May 25.

Prince’s estate has also launched a new, interactive website dubbed Prince2Me. Visitors can choose five words, images or a combination of both to create a message that declares what Prince means to you, though you’ll have to register with the website to share your composition with others.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments