Listen up: Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli release "Perfect Symphony" collaboration

By Stephen Iervolino

Atlantic RecordsEd Sheeran has made good on a promise to BBC Radio 1 to make something, “more for my dad’s generation” — a duet of “Perfect,” partially in Italian, with opera superstar Andrea Bocelli.

“Perfect Symphony,” which Ed described “just a little present for Christmas,” can now be unwrapped by fans.

Ed hopes the classed-up “Perfect” will ensure that he’ll achieve the honor of scoring the U.K. “Christmas number one,” which is a big deal across The Pond.

Previously, Ed released a duet version of “Perfect” with Beyonce, which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

