Listen to Taylor Swift’s wistful cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September”

She gives the 1978 funk tune a slowed-down, country vibe, complete with banjo instrumentals and dreamy vocals.

Taylor recorded the song at The Tracking Room in Nashville as part of the Spotify Singles series. She also recorded an acoustic version of her song “Delicate,” off her latest album, Reputation.

Taylor’s currently gearing up for her Reputation stadium tour, set to kick off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

