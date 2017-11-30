Listen to Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé duetting on "Perfect"

By Music News Group

Atlantic RecordsAs promised, Ed Sheeran released his special duet remix of “Perfect” with Beyoncé Thursday evening on all the usual digital music outlets.

The duet version follows the previously released acoustic version of the song — with Ed singing the first verse and chorus accompanied by acoustic guitar and organ.

Beyoncé takes the second verse — switching the lyric from “I found a woman…” to “I found a man…”

Instead of the string-heavy arrangement that fills the second verse of the Divide version of the song, Beyoncé’s verse is backed by a female vocal chorus.

Ed and Beyoncé trade lines and harmonize on the second chorus, and sing a third chorus together in full harmony.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments