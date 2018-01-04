Listen to early version of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" from reissue of band's self-titled album

By Music News Group

Warner Bros. RecordsIn advance of the January 19 arrival of the deluxe reissue of Fleetwood Mac‘s classic self-titled 1975 album, an early version of the Stevie Nicks-penned ballad “Landslide” premiered Thursday at RollingStone.com and other sites. The track is one of the previously unreleased alternate renditions of songs featured on the collection’s extra discs.

“Landslide” features Nicks singing with acoustic guitar accompaniment from Lindsey Buckingham. The early version is very similar to the one on the original album, except that Nicks’ vocals are somewhat more raw and upfront, and Buckingham’s guitar solo is absent.

The 1975 Fleetwood Mac album was the group’s first to feature Stevie and Lindsey, who joined longtime members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie in what became the band’s most successful and recognizable lineup. The album topped top the Billboard 200 chart in 1976, and featured three top 20 hits: “Over My Head,” “Rhiannon” and “Say You Love Me.” The record has sold more than five million copies in the U.S. to date.

The deluxe reissue features three CDs, a DVD-Audio disc and a vinyl LP. The album will also be available as an expanded two-CD set, a single CD and in digital formats.

A week after the reissue is released, Fleetwood Mac will be honored as the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year at a star-studded concert tribute at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The band will perform at the January 26 event, held during Grammy Week, as will such guest artists as John Legend, Lorde, Keith Urban, Haim, OneRepublic and Harry Styles.

