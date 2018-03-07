Listen now: Sade releases “Flower of the Universe” from "A Wrinkle in Time" soundtrack

By Music News Group

Epic RecordsSade‘s song from the A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack has blossomed.

“Flower of the Universe,” the singer’s first new music in eight years, was released today. Two versions of the song are available – one the poignant and soothing original, another a remix by producer No I.D.

The song and its lyrics play a big role in the film, directed by Ava DuVernay.

“My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower of the Universe’ was so connected that I reverse-engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film,” DuVernay says in a statement.

A Wrinkle in Time, and its soundtrack, will be released on March 9 by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

