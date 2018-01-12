Listen now: Phillip Phillips journeys “Into the Wild” on new song

Interscope RecordsPhillip Phillips has released the latest track from his upcoming third album. The rousing song, “Into the Wild,” is about an untamed romance.

“Chase me in the darkness/Kiss me like you’re heartless/Then run away and hide/’Cause I’ll follow you/Into the wild,” he sings.

When you pre-order Phillip’s album, Collateral, you’ll receive an instant download of “Into the Wild,” as well as his other previously released tracks, “Miles,” “Magnetic” and “Dance with Me.”

Collateral comes out January 19.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.