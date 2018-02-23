Listen now: James Bay releases acoustic version of “Wild Love”

Republic RecordsCan’t get enough of James Bay‘s new song, “Wild Love”? Now you’ll have even more versions of it to love.

The singer released a stripped down, acoustic version of the song Friday, and will be releasing Wild Love – Remixes with danceable versions of the song on March 1

Earlier this week, James released the video for the song co-starring Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer. “Wild Love” is the first single off James’ new album, which is due out later this year.

He’ll play SNL on March 10 and kick off an intimate North American tour on March 25.

